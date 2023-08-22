Business Three growth scenarios set for southeastern region Growth in Vietnam's southeastern region could reach 8.07% annually during the 2021-2030 period, according to a report by the Institute of Development Strategy under the Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI).

Business National job, property exchanges needed: Deputy PM Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha urged authorities to establish national job, and real estate and land use right exchanges, at a meeting with representatives from concerned ministries and agencies in Hanoi on August 21.

Business Commercial banks invest nearly 630 million USD in digital transformation: SBV Commercial banks in Vietnam have invested a total of 15 trillion VND (629.7 million USD) in digital transformation, heard an online seminar on ensuring security and safety for e-payments in the digital era held on August 21.