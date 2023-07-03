Petrol prices drop in latest adjustment
The retail petrol prices have been reduced by 400-500 VND per litre in the latest adjustment on July 3 by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Finance.
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The retail petrol prices have been reduced by 400-500 VND per litre in the latest adjustment on July 3 by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Finance.
The ceiling price of E5 RON 92 petrol was adjusted down 408 VND per litre to 20,470 VND (0.87 USD) and that of RON 95 down by 587 VND per litre to 21,428 VND per litre.
Meanwhile, the price of 0.05S diesel oil was capped at 18,169 VND per litre, down 5 VND per litre from the previous adjustment, and the ceiling kerosene price was adjusted down 30 VND to 17,926 VND per litre.
Only the price of mazut oil was adjusted up, increasing by 36 VND per kg to 14,623 VND per kg./.