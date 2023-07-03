Business Vietnam’s PMI recovers but still under 50 Manufacturers in Vietnam continued to struggle in the face of weak market demand as the second quarter drew to a close. Output and new orders fell again, with the former in part reflecting power outages caused by heatwaves, according to S&P Global.

Business Vietnam’s economic growth to recover in H2: IMF expert Vietnam can return to high growth rates over the medium term, as structural reforms are implemented, Division Chief of the International Monetary Fund (IMF)’s Fiscal Affairs Department Paulo Medas has said.

Business Developing high quality human resources for sustainable labour market recovery: experts Developing high quality human resources is a main solution to help the labour market recover in a sustainable manner, said Director General of the General Statistics Office (GSO) Nguyen Thi Huong.