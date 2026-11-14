Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnam National Industry - Energy Group (Petrovietnam) is exploring cooperation with Leningrad oblast of Russia to secure long-term supplies of liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) for the Vietnamese market.

Petrovietnam Deputy General Director Le Xuan Huyen held a working session with a delegation from Leningrad on November 13, led by Governor Alexander Drozdenko, to discuss prospects for energy cooperation between the two sides.

Governor of Leningrad oblast Alexander Drozdenko speaks at the working session (Photo: https://petrovietnam.petrotimes.vn/)

Drozdenko highlighted the potential for expanding bilateral energy ties, noting that Leningrad has strengths in industry, logistics, and seaport infrastructure, with four major seaports facilitating the production, transport and export of energy products.

He said the oblast is implementing a large-scale LNG project in Ust-Luga, with a designed annual capacity of around 13 million tonnes of LNG and 2 million tonnes of LPG. The project includes storage facilities, seaports and export infrastructure. The project is expected to begin operations and supply products in the fourth quarter of 2027.

Leningrad expressed its interest in supplying LNG and LPG to Vietnam, towards establishing stable and long-term commercial relations.

The oblast proposed studying the possibility of signing long-term LNG supply contracts lasting 10-15 years, with delivery at the buyer's receiving terminal. It also affirmed its readiness to discuss competitive pricing mechanisms in line with international market conditions to facilitate cooperation between the two sides.

Huyen welcomed the cooperation potential, particularly the prospect of securing stable, long-term LNG supplies for Vietnam.

He said that as Vietnam targets double-digit economic growth, energy demand, especially electricity, is expected to rise strongly. The country, therefore, needs additional power sources and diversified fuel imports to ensure national energy security.

Vietnam's LNG import demand could reach around 10 million tonnes annually by 2030, creating opportunities for international partners, including Russia, to expand energy supplies to the country, he noted.

Petrovietnam is interested in working with Leningrad to diversify LNG sources and ensure more stable fuel imports for gas-fired power projects and domestic energy demand, he said.

Huyen also pointed to challenges involving long-term LNG purchasing and sales arrangements, bidding regulations, and potential legal and commercial risks.

The two sides agreed to maintain discussions and assign specialised units to further examine technical and commercial conditions, delivery arrangements and the feasibility of LNG supply cooperation./.