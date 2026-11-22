Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnam National Industry - Energy Group (Petrovietnam) will step up investment in Ha Tinh in 2027, developing an integrated gas-to-power chain in the central province.

General Director of Petrovietnam Le Manh Cuong made the statement at a working session with leaders of the Ha Tinh provincial People’s Council and People’s Committee on November 21 to review cooperation and accelerate key projects.

Under a cooperation agreement signed between the provincial People’s Committee and Petrovietnam in July 2025, the group and its member units have studied a proposal to develop an industrial and energy hub in the Vung Ang Economic Zone, integrating energy and industrial development with logistics and technical support services.

Priority projects through 2035 include the North-Central LNG Terminal, the Vung Ang 3 LNG-fired power plant and a gas distribution system. Together, they are expected to establish an integrated network for receiving and supplying gas to power plants and industrial consumers in the economic zone, while attracting more industrial and high-tech investment to Ha Tinh.

At the meeting, Petrovietnam representatives reported on their operations and project progress in the province. Six member units are currently engaged in production, business and investment activities in Ha Tinh, covering gas, power generation, fuel trading, fertiliser, banking and insurance.

Their facilities and projects, including the Vung Ang 1 Thermal Power Plant, LPG storage and filling stations, petroleum depots and petrol stations, have substantially contributed to the province’s industrial development.

In the first ten months of 2026, Petrovietnam’s subsidiaries recorded combined revenue of more than 22.2 trillion VND (858.5 million USD) in Ha Tinh. They contributed approximately 423 billion VND to the local state budget.

The group also provided 262.5 billion VND in social welfare assistance during 2020–2026, supporting school construction, STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) classrooms, medical equipment and the “Tet for the Poor” programme.

Leaders of Ha Tinh province hold a meeting with Petrovietnam to look into projects being implemented in Vung Ang (Photo: PetroTimes)

Cuong said the group's positive business performance has created favourable conditions for stronger investment in 2027, including in Ha Tinh. The move is part of Petrovietnam’s ambition to join the world’s top 500 enterprises (Fortune Global 500) by 2030.

He added that improvements in policies governing State-owned enterprises have given the firm further impetus to advance major projects.

He described Vung Ang projects as critical to Petrovietnam's development strategy, noting that the group aims to establish a regional gas hub there, with pipeline connections supplying power plants and industrial consumers, helping investors assess electricity costs, improve project efficiency and mobilise capital.

The General Director urged Petrovietnam Gas Joint Stock Corporation (PV GAS) and Petrovietnam Power Corporation (PV Power) to accelerate preparations, ensure the LNG terminal project breaks ground as committed and maintain the equipment supply schedule for the Vung Ang 3 power plant.

Ha Tinh and PetroVietnam representatives also discussed difficulties facing individual projects and agreed to strengthen coordination to resolve obstacles and fulfil their cooperation commitments.

Nguyen Hong Linh, Standing Deputy Secretary of the provincial Party Committee and Chairman of the provincial People’s Council, praised the group's business performance and contributions to local socio-economic development during the first ten months of 2026.

He called on both sides to make full use of favourable conditions to advance their cooperation, identifying the commencement of construction of the LNG storage facility in December as an immediate priority.

Meanwhile, Phan Thien Dinh, Deputy Secretary of the provincial Party Committee and Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee, asked Petrovietnam to maintain close coordination and provide timely information on key projects.

He pledged Ha Tinh’s concerted efforts to accelerate the projects and ensure their effective implementation.

Dinh also urged the group to work with the province to finalise the proposals for the Vung Ang industrial and energy hub for submission to competent authorities.

For his part, Cuong pledged to direct Petrovietnam and its member units to implement the projects decisively with quality and progress guaranteed, and expressed his hope that provincial leaders will maintain regular working sessions to remove obstacles.

Such close coordination will help promote Ha Tinh’s socio-economic development while contributing to the fulfilment of Petrovietnam’s own development objectives, he added./.