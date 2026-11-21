Hanoi (VNA) - The Vietnam National Industry - Energy Group (Petrovietnam) and the People’s Committee of Thanh Hoa province held a meeting in Hanoi on November 20 to review cooperation and accelerate major investment projects, focusing on developing the energy value chain in Nghi Son Economic Zone.

The meeting was co-chaired by Chairman of the Thanh Hoa provincial People’s Committee To Anh Dung and Petrovietnam General Director Le Manh Cuong.

Under a cooperation agreement signed on February 4, 2026, Petrovietnam has implemented all seven tasks assigned to the group among 14 jointly agreed priorities.

In the first 10 months of 2026, the group’s consolidated revenue was estimated at 1.3 quadrillion VND (50.2 billion USD), up 50% year-on-year, while state budget contributions reached 152.3 trillion VND, an increase of 17%. Crude oil production rose 11.9%.

Amid instability in the Middle East, the group has worked with ministries, Thanh Hoa authorities and investors in Nghi Son Refinery and Petrochemical LLC (NSRP) to ensure sufficient feedstock supplies, helping the refinery operate at an average of around 121% of its designed capacity during the period, with its crude distillation unit reaching 125% from August. It currently meets about 40% of domestic petroleum demand.

The 12 affiliated units of Petrovietnam operating in Thanh Hoa province generated combined revenue of 251.3 trillion VND and contributed 22.48 trillion VND to the State budget, accounting for about 39% of the province’s total revenue. The group and its member units also allocated nearly 120 billion VND to 23 social welfare programmes and projects in the locality in 2026.

For 2027-2032, Petrovietnam plans to invest in four areas in Nghi Son: ports and logistics, crude oil storage, refining and petrochemical production, and petroleum distribution. Total planned investment is estimated at around 133 trillion VND.

Cuong stressed that in the context of market volatility, particularly the energy transition, choosing to develop appropriate products is of great importance. Deeper processing and integrated value chains will help optimise existing infrastructure and resources while responding to global energy transition trends.

He called on Thanh Hoa authorities to support co-siting projects by member units in Nghi Son, enabling shared infrastructure and services.

The group proposed prioritising the full use of existing facilities, improving infrastructure connectivity and removing obstacles related to planning, land, transport, environment and investment policies. Key priorities include completing legal and infrastructure conditions for a strategic oil storage project and an integrated chemical project linked to NSRP, as well as synchronising port and logistics planning.

For his part, Dung affirmed that the province considers Petrovietnam a long-term strategic partner and will direct relevant agencies to work closely with the group to resolve difficulties and facilitate early implementation of the projects.

The two sides agreed to review progress quarterly and maintain regular senior-level meetings, aiming to develop Nghi Son into a national centre for refining, petrochemical production and strategic crude oil storage.

Cuong said that investment in Nghi Son will not only support local growth but also strengthen Vietnam’s energy supply chain and domestic capacity in storage, processing and distribution.

He pledged to work closely with Thanh Hoa province to ensure that its projects are launched soon and implemented on schedule, contributing to the province’s and the group’s overall growth targets./.