Environment

Rare bird handed over for rescue in Dong Nai

The lesser adjutant is a rare and endangered species classified in Group IB, which includes forest animals given the highest level of protection under Vietnamese law.

Dong Nai authorities receive and transfer the lesser adjutant for rescue and conservation on June 13. (Photo: VNA)
Dong Nai authorities receive and transfer the lesser adjutant for rescue and conservation on June 13. (Photo: VNA)

Dong Nai (VNA) – Authorities in southern Dong Nai city on June 13 transferred a rare lesser adjutant (Leptoptilos javanicus) for rescue and conservation after residents discovered the bird in a residential area.

The bird was spotted in the Loc Thai 6 residential quarter, Loc Ninh ward, at around 6 p.m. on June 12. Local residents promptly informed authorities, and ward police quickly arrived to receive and secure the animal.

Following verification by Forest Protection Unit No. 10, the bird was identified as a lesser adjutant, a rare and endangered species classified in Group IB, which includes forest animals given the highest level of protection under Vietnamese law.

After completing the required procedures, the Loc Ninh ward People’s Committee, in coordination with local police and forest rangers, handed the bird over to the Communications, Tourism and Rescue Conservation Centre under the Bu Gia Map National Park for further care and rehabilitation.

Authorities said the swift response by local residents and relevant agencies contributed to protecting endangered wildlife and demonstrated the community’s growing awareness of biodiversity conservation, natural resources protection and ecosystem preservation./.

VNA
#Dong Nai #Bu Gia Map National Park #lesser adjutant #Leptoptilos javanicus #biodiversity conservation Dong Nai
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