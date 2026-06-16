Vietnam accelerates adoption of sustainable aviation fuel

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnamese airlines have begun translating their green aviation commitments into action through the adoption of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), a key solution for reducing carbon emissions and advancing efforts towards the country’s net-zero target.



Deputy Director of the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) Do Hong Cam said SAF can cut carbon dioxide emissions by up to 80% over fuel lifecycle compared to conventional jet fuel. Importantly, it can be used with existing aviation infrastructure without requiring major technological modifications.



Globally, SAF has become a central pillar in the aviation decarbonisation roadmap. The SAF market is projected to expand rapidly, growing from an estimated 2.7 billion USD in 2025 to more than 40 billion USD by 2034. Many countries have already introduced mandatory blending requirements to accelerate adoption.



In Vietnam, airlines, fuel suppliers and energy companies have begun collaborating to deploy SAF on commercial flights, demonstrating that key links in the fuel value chain—from production and supply to operation—are gradually taking shape.



National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines has partnered with domestic and international fuel providers to use SAF on both domestic and international routes. Since 2025, all of its flights departing from European airports have operated with at least a 2% SAF blend. The ratio is scheduled to increase to 6% by 2030, 20% by 2035 and 70% by 2050.



Meanwhile, Vietjet Air has worked with Petrolimex to use SAF on selected flights and is cooperating with partners on research, development, supply and utilisation of the fuel to improve operational efficiency and enhance fuel security.



The adoption of SAF reflects Vietnamese airlines’ commitment to green aviation and emission reduction. However, high costs remain a major challenge.



Dang Anh Tuan, Deputy General Director of Vietnam Airlines, said the use of SAF on flights from Europe has increased the carrier’s annual operating costs by approximately 4.8 million USD. Compliance with SAF mandates and carbon offsetting mechanisms, including ReFuelEU and CORSIA requirements, is expected to add at least 11.6 million USD to the airline’s costs in 2026.



He stressed the need to develop a domestic SAF supply chain and introduce technical standards and incentive policies to support businesses in the transition and reduce reliance on imported fuel.



At a recent event on SAF organised by the Asian Sustainable Aviation Fuel Association (ASAFA), ASAFA CEO Fabrice Espinosa said Vietnam possesses favourable conditions for developing the SAF industry, including diverse feedstock resources and an established petrochemical and refining sector.



To support the transition, the Ministry of Construction is seeking feedback on a draft circular on aviation fuel technical standards. The proposed regulations include provisions on SAF quality, production, supply, traceability and certification.



The CAAV has also instructed airport authorities to encourage businesses to switch ground service vehicles to electric and green-energy alternatives while studying the use of alternative fuels during the 2027–2030 period.



Experts believe that with an appropriate legal framework and effective incentives, SAF will not only help reduce greenhouse gas emissions but also accelerate the aviation sector’s sustainable energy transition and contribute to Vietnam’s long-term energy security goals./.

VNA