Two wartime bombs safely disposed of in Quang Tri

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Quang Tri (VNA) – Two 227-kg bombs left over from the war have been safely removed and destroyed after being discovered in densely populated areas of the central province of Quang Tri, according to the Mines Advisory Group (MAG) on June 10.

The first bomb was found beneath the Son River, about 150 metres from a tourist boat pier in Phong Nha commune, after a local homestay owner alerted authorities. MAG's explosive ordnance disposal team promptly secured and transported the bomb for destruction.

The second bomb was discovered by an excavator operator at an earth quarry in Bo Trach commune during construction work. MAG identified the bomb as having a lethal radius of around one kilometre before safely removing and disposing of it.

According to local military authorities, the site is close to the Ho Chi Minh road and a North–South expressway interchange, with around 10 workers regularly employed there. The timely operation helped ensure public safety and prevent potential disruption to transport and production activities.

MAG said that since the beginning of 2025, it has destroyed 2,155 explosive remnants of war, including 12 large bombs, following reports from local communities, highlighting the crucial role of public vigilance in reducing the risks posed by unexploded ordnance./.

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