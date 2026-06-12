Environment

Five endangered wild animals rescued in Quang Tri

All five animals had become separated from their natural environments before being found by local residents.

Staff from the Centre for Rescue, Conservation and Creature Development under the Phong Nha – Ke Bang National Park in Quang Tri province, together with forest rangers, receive wild animals voluntarily handed over by local residents. (Photo: VNA)
Staff from the Centre for Rescue, Conservation and Creature Development under the Phong Nha – Ke Bang National Park in Quang Tri province, together with forest rangers, receive wild animals voluntarily handed over by local residents. (Photo: VNA)

Quang Tri (VNA) – Five endangered wild animals have been taken into care at the Centre for Rescue, Conservation and Creature Development under the Phong Nha – Ke Bang National Park after being handed over by local authorities in central Quang Tri province.

The latest intake took place on June 9, when the centre received a stump-tailed macaque from Dong Son ward and a Sunda pangolin from Huong Hiep commune. The animals were transferred following reports from local residents who discovered them outside their natural habitats.

Just days earlier, on June 4, the centre accepted three other wild animals, including a rhesus macaque from Vinh Dinh commune, along with a Bengal monitor and an elongated tortoise from Trieu Phong commune.

Rescue staff reported that several of the animals were in poor condition upon arrival. The 4kg Sunda pangolin, the 1.7kg Bengal monitor and the 1kg elongated tortoise all showed signs of weakness. Meanwhile, the 5kg stump-tailed macaque had facial skin injuries, and the 4kg rhesus macaque showed reduced wild behavioural instincts.

According to the centre, all five animals had become separated from their natural environments before being found by local residents. Aware of the need to protect endangered wildlife, residents voluntarily notified authorities and handed the animals over in compliance with wildlife protection regulations.

Following their transfer, veterinary specialists carried out health checks, placed the animals under quarantine and observation, and designed tailored rehabilitation programmes to restore their health and natural behaviours in preparation for their eventual return to the wild.

The centre noted that voluntary wildlife handovers play an important role in combating the illegal capture, trade and keeping of wild animals. Such actions also improve the chances of successful rehabilitation and release, while supporting broader efforts to conserve biodiversity and protect natural ecosystems in the Phong Nha – Ke Bang National Park./.

VNA
#Quang Tri #Phong Nha – Ke Bang National Park #wild life Quang Tri
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