Videos “Khen” - Source of pride in Mong ethnic minority culture The Mong ethnic minority people in the northern mountainous province of Yen Bai are glowing with pride after their “khen” (panpipe) was recognised recently as a national intangible cultural heritage.

Culture - Sports SEA Games success reviewed, athletes and coaches honoured The success of the Vietnam sport delegation at the 32nd SEA Games, held in Cambodia in May, was honoured at a ceremony by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism on July 6 in Hanoi.