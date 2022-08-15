Culture - Sports Da Lat to build dossier for becoming UNESCO creative city of music Da Lat city in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong has been given the green light to build a dossier and plan serving the application to be part of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) Creative Cities Network in the field of music.

Indian cultural festival underway in HCM City, Nha Trang The Consulate General of India in Ho Chi Minh City is hosting a cultural event called "Namaste Vietnam Festival 2022" in HCM City and the south-central province of Khanh Hoa from August 12 – 21.