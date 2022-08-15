Stamp collection featuring famous Vietnamese waterfalls released
A set of stamps featuring famous waterfalls in Vietnam was launched by the Vietnam Post Corporation on August 15 aiming to promote the country’s scenic landscapes among the public.
The four 43x32mm stamps, designed by painter Nguyen Duc Lan, depict the waterfalls of Dai Yem in northern Son La province, May in central Thanh Hoa province, Pongour in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong, and Suoi Tranh in southern Kien Giang province.
Dai Yem is at its most beautiful in the rainy season, when strong flows of upstream water fall to create a breathtaking view. It has long been a magnet for visitors in the magnificent and poetic Moc Chau Plateau.
The stamps, measuring 43x32mm, were designed by painter Nguyen Duc Lan. (Source: qdnd.vn)Boasting pristine beauty with crystal clear waters, the over-100m May Waterfall is a charming destination in Thach Lam commune of Thanh Hoa’s Thach Thanh district. It is part of the northern Truong Son karst mountain landscape.
Meanwhile, Pongour Waterfall in Tan Hoi commune of Duc Trong district, about 50km to the south of Da Lat city's centre, is also called the “seven-level waterfall” since its waters flows down seven layers of rock. Thanks to its untouched and overwhelming beauty, Pongour is dubbed “Nam thien de nhat thac” (The best waterfall in the south) and has become one of the must-visit places in Da Lat.
Suoi Tranh, located in Duong To commune of Phu Quoc island district, comes from small streams on Ham Ninh Mountain. Its clear waters flow through rocks and cliffs to form a stunning setting in the forest.
This set of stamps will be available from August 15 this year through June 2024./.