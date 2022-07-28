Culture - Sports Largest Japan-Vietnam festival to be held in February next year The eighth Japan-Vietnam festival, the largest of its kind, will be held on February 25-26 next year in Ho Chi Minh City on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, the Consulate General of Japan in the city has announced.

Culture - Sports Vietnamese flag flies at 2022 ASEAN Para Games Vietnam’s national flag was hoisted together with those of 10 other Southeast Asian countries at Manahan Stadium in Surakarta, Central Java, Indonesia on July 27, marking the official presence of the Vietnamese sports delegation to the 11th ASEAN Para Games.

Culture - Sports Reformed opera play celebrates life of President Ho Chi Minh A cai luong (reformed opera) play about the late President Ho Chi Minh will be staged in southern provinces to celebrate the 75th War Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27).