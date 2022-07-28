Vietnam attends Southeast Asian Student Sports Festival 2022
As many as 53 students from Vietnamese universities are joining the Southeast Asian Student Sports Festival 2022, which kicked off in Ubon Ratchathani province, Thailand, on July 26.
Vietnamese students attending Southeast Asian Student Sports Festival 2022 (Photo: webthethao.vn)Hanoi (VNA) – As many as 53 students from Vietnamese universities are joining the Southeast Asian Student Sports Festival 2022, which kicked off in Ubon Ratchathani province, Thailand, on July 26.
Featuring 23 sports, the biennial event attracts students from the 11 Southeast Asian nations, aiming to promote the sports movement among regional students.
Vietnamese students compete in six sports at the festival, including athletics, taekwondo, electronic sports, futsal, pencak silat, and Muay Thai.
Most of the Vietnamese athletes attending the festival made good performance at the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31).
According to a representative from the High-Performance Sports Department, the event offers a good chance for Vietnamese athletes to learn from experience from regional countries, where the school sports movement is developing strongly.
The festival will run until August 6./.