A performance at the event. (Photo: VNA)

Paris (VNA) – The Vietnam Day in France 2023 took place on November 8-9 at the Vietnamese Cultural Centre in Paris, as part of the activities to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the diplomatic ties and 10 years of the strategic partnership between the two countries.

The event, organised by the Department of Cultural Diplomacy and UNESCO under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Vietnamese Culture Centre in France, and the Vietnamese Embassy there, attracted overseas Vietnamese and international friends with cultural activities including art performances, Vietnamese traditional ‘ao dai” show, traditional dances, games, and typical Vietnamese food.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Ha Kim Ngoc speaks at the event. (Photo: VNA)

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Ha Kim Ngoc said that Vietnam and France are promoting bilateral cooperation in such fields as politics, defence, economics, culture, Francophone and decentralised cooperation.

He said cultural cooperation is a bright spot in the two countries’ relations, especially in preserving and promoting cultural heritage values, and developing cultural industries and tourism cooperation, adding that's why both countries have chosen the theme "Shared Culture" to celebrate the 50th anniversary.

Armelle Warnery, the spouse of a former French ambassador to Vietnam, introduced to visitors the photo series she took of Vietnam’s landscape and people.

Ambassador Dinh Toan Thang said that the art performance and the Vietnamese cultural and culinary features impress many French friends and the Vietnamese community in France.

The event also helped deepen the friendship between the two peoples, he said./.