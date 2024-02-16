Vietnam fall out of top 100 in FIFA ranking
Vietnam drop 11 spots to the 105th in FIFA February global ranking following their poor performance at the recent AFC Asian Cup 2023 in Qatar, according to the Vietnam Football Federation.
Vietnam drop 11 spots to the 105th in FIFA February global ranking. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam drop 11 spots to the 105th in FIFA February global ranking following their poor performance at the recent AFC Asian Cup 2023 in Qatar, according to the Vietnam Football Federation.
The 2-4 loss to Japan, 0-1 to Indonesia, and 2-3 to Iraq at the tournament saw Vietnam forfeit 41 points and fall out of the top 100.
The “golden star warriors” also fell to the 19th in Asia and lost the No.1 position in Southeast Asia (SA) to Thailand who moved up 12 spots to the 101st place in the ranking. Following Vietnam in the SA are Malaysia (132nd), the Philippines (139th), Indonesia (142nd), and Singapore (156th).
FIFA statistics showed that newly-crowned Asian cup winners Qatar were awarded the highest points of 90.4, helping the team vault to the 37th in the ranking, up 21 positions. Meanwhile, Jordan, the runners-up of the tournament, got 70.97 points and gained 17 spots to the 70th.
The world’s top 10 remained unchanged with Argentina, France, the UK, Belgium, Brazil, the Netherlands, Portugal, Spain, Italy, and Croatia./.