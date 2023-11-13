Linh San is known as a multidisciplinary artist. (Photo: princeclausfund.org)

Hanoi (VNA) – Artist Linh San, an assistant curator at The Outpost art organisation that operates on the principle of a miniature private museum in Hanoi, has just received the Seed Awards 2023 from Netherlands’ Prince Claus Fund.

Known as a multidisciplinary artist, San holds a bachelor's degree in Literature from the Hanoi National University of Education and her practice spans poetry, moving images, and ceramics. In her works, she depicts poetic, plain, and contemplative moments from daily life. San’s literary works often take the form of prose poetry, reflecting her way of thinking - a stream of thoughts and mental images gushing through terrains of narratives and emotions connected via imaginative links.



San’s poems have appeared in The Margins, Poetry Translation Centre, and various anthologies. Her short films have been screened at the Hanoi Goethe-Institut, the Thai Nguyen University, and the National Museum of Indonesia, among other places. In 2022, San presented her first solo exhibition, titled “No longer holding a cloud”, at A Space in Hanoi.



The Prince Claus Fund was established in 1996 and sponsored by the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs to honor individuals and organisations with a progressive, modern approach in the field of culture and development./.