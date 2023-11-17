Vietnam's bot loc cakes (steamed clear tapioca cake in banana leaf) are introduced at the tea party. (Photo: VNA)

Vientiane (VNA) – The Women’s Union of the Lao Ministry of Foreign Affairs on November 17 held a tea party in Vientiane, aiming to tighten connections among domestic and foreign female diplomats, and wives of members of diplomatic corps and international organisations.



The annual event gathered wives of diplomats along with female diplomats of Laos, foreign countries, and international organisations, including those from the Vietnamese Embassy in Laos.

Speaking at the event, Alouny Kommasith, the wife of Lao Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Saleumxay Kommasith, said that this year's tea party was of significance as it took place at a time when Laos is preparing for the ASEAN chairmanship in 2024 when the country will welcome leaders from ASEAN member states, partners and tourists.

At the party, participants enjoyed tea and musical performances. The event also featured booths that showcased the participating countries’ traditional handicrafts, cuisine, and tourism information.



Representatives of the Vietnamese Embassy introduced the country's songs, dances, and typical dishes to international friends./.