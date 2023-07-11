Business Samsung Engineering offers to provide environment solutions to Long An province Samsung Engineering of the Republic of Korea (RoK) wants to provide environment solutions to the Mekong Delta province of Long An, the company’s Executive Vice President Han Sangdeog said at a meeting with Long An officials on July 10.

Business Petrol prices see mixed changes, oil prices up The retail prices of RON 95 petrol and all oil products increased in the latest adjustment on July 11 by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Finance.

Business Experts give recommendations to boost economic growth in new context Experts gave recommendations to restore aggregate demand and promote growth in the new context at the mid-year macro-economic roundtable in Hanoi on July 11.