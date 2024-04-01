Culture - Sports Vietnamese community in RoK holds futsal tournament​ The second open futsal tournament of the Vietnamese community in Siheung city, Gyeonggi province of the Republic of Korea (RoK), was held on March 31.

Culture - Sports Vietnam come third at int’l friendly futsal tournament 2024 Vietnam's national futsal team emerged third at the 2024 International Friendly Futsal Tournament after conceding a 3-1 loss to powerhouse Iran at the Lanh Binh Thang Stadium, Ho Chi Minh City, on March 31.

Culture - Sports Phu Yen Culture-Tourism Week 2024 opens The Phu Yen Culture-Tourism Week 2024 is taking place in commemoration of the 49th anniversary of the liberation of the south central province (April 1, 1975 -2024).

Videos Efforts made to send Van Phuc silk to international markets Van Phuc Silk Village in Hanoi is renowned for its sophisticated traditional handicrafts, drawing numerous domestic and international tourists. Despite its popularity, however, its potential remains relatively untapped in foreign markets. The city authorities is trying to address the concerns.