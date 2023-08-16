Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

- State President Vo Van Thuong had a meeting in Hanoi on August 16 with outstanding dignitaries and officials of religions, ethnic minorities, intellectuals and individuals of Ho Chi Minh City.

State President Vo Van Thuong meets outstanding dignitaries and officials of religions, ethnic minorities, intellectuals and individuals of Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: VNA)

Thuong affirmed that the Party and State have always determined that great national solidarity is a strategic guideline, a source of strength, a main driving force, and a decisive factor to ensure the sustainable victory of the nation building and safeguarding cause.



- Vietnamese auto maker VinFast Auto Ltd. (VinFast) rang the bell to officially commence trading of its shares on the Nasdaq Global Select Market, the US, under the ticker symbol “VFS”.

Vietnamese auto maker VinFast Auto Ltd. (VinFast) rings the bell to officially commence trading of its shares on the Nasdaq Global Select Market , the US.(Photo:Screenshots)

With an equity value of over 23 billion USD, VinFast became the largest Vietnamese company listed on the US stock market by market capitalisation.



- Vietnam’s coffee industry needs to take measures to adapt to a new European Union (EU) law that prevents the import of commodities linked to deforestation.



The law, passed in late June and will come into effect by the end of 2024, requires companies selling commodities into the EU to produce a due diligence statement and verifiable data proving their goods were not grown on land deforested after 2020.



- Surpassing Japan, China now ranks third among the countries and territories with significant investments in Vietnam since the beginning of the year.



Data from the Ministry of Planning and Investment's Foreign Investment Agency (FIA) reveals that between January and July, Chinese investors registered over 2.33 billion USD in Vietnam, hence the third position. Moreover, with the number of new projects put into consideration, China holds the top rank with 325.



- The trend of sustainable consumption, with environmentally friendly products, has received increasing attention in Vietnam and created an influence on the production and distribution system.



From his practical experience, CEO of Go/BigC System in Hanoi and the northern region Le Manh Phong said that over the recent years, the trend of sustainable consumption in the country has been becoming more and more obvious, as a product with an environmentally friendly production or packaging process often brings more advantages to the business in its competition.



- The National Agricultural Extension Centre (NAEC) has initiated several organic rice production projects in localities, which are gaining more favour for their clean products, lower production costs, and contributions to land improvement and enhanced grain value.



The organic rice production model, coupled with product consumption links, has so far been deployed in the north-central provinces of Nghe An, Ha Tinh, and Quang Tri, spanning an area of 240 hectares.



- The police at the Da Nang International Airport in the central city of Da Nang officially put four automatic entry systems (Autogate) into operation on August 15 to facilitate the entry of travelers and speed up immigration procedures.

Vietnam has become the first country to successfully develop and produce two vaccines against ASF - NAVET-ASFVAC vaccine produced by the National Veterinary JSC (NAVETCO) and AVAC ASF LIVE vaccine of AVAC Vietnam Joint Stock Company . (Photo: VNA)

Two systems are installed in the departure area and the others in the arrival area. In the initial phase of operation, the Autogate is applied to Vietnamese citizens with valid passports.



- Representatives from AVAC Vietnam Joint Stock Company and the Philippines’ KPP Powers Commodites Inc on August 15 visited a pig farm in Hanoi's Dan Phuong district, where Made-in-Vietnam African swine fever (ASF) vaccines have been tested.



In July 2023, 300,000 doses of AVAC ASF LIVE vaccine of AVAC Vietnam Joint Stock Company were officially imported to the Philippines by the KPP./.