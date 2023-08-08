Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

- Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) Vuong Dinh Hue had separate meetings in Jakarta on August 7 with Speaker of the Malaysian House of Representatives Tan Sri Dato’ Johari Bin Abdul and Vice President of the Cambodian Senate Kittisangkahabindit Tep Ngorn, while attending the 44th General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA-44).



Hue spoke highly of Malaysia’s contributions to the AIPA-44, particularly the speaker’s speech, adding that the relationship between the two legislative bodies should be further promoted to match the Vietnam-Malaysia strategic partnership, especially in the exchange of delegations at all levels and the sharing of experiences. Read full story



- National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue arrived in Tehran on August 8 morning, beginning his official visit to Iran at an invitation of Speaker of the Iranian Parliament (Majlis) Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf.

NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue (fifth from left) welcomed at Mehrabad airport. (Photo: VNA)

While there, Hue will hold talks with his host and meet with Iranian high-ranking officials, the Chairman of the Iran-Vietnam Friendship Parliamentary Group and the President of the Iran-Vietnam Friendship Association. Read full story



- National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue’s visit to Iran from August 8-10 reflects the importance that the Vietnamese Party, NA, and Government attach to the friendship and cooperation with Iran, Vietnamese Ambassador to Iran Luong Quoc Huy told the Vietnam News Agency.



The diplomat underlined the significance of the visit, saying that it offers an occasion to review cooperation achievements between the two countries over the last five decades, and discuss measures and orientations to create breakthroughs in the bilateral relations in the coming years. Read full story



- Since Vietnam joined the “common house” of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) on July 28, 1995, the country has always affirmed its core and leading role in the grouping and made contributions to the growth of the association.

The plenary session of the 56th ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting (Photo: VNA)

With a positive, active and responsible spirit, Vietnam has joined hands with other members of the association in building a strong ASEAN Community, maintaining the solidarity, unity of the grouping and promoted its central role for peace, stability, cooperation and development of the region. Read full story



- A see-off ceremony for Engineering Unit Rotation No 2 of Vietnam for the UN peacekeeping mission in the UN Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) was held by the Ministry of Defence on August 8.

The see-off ceremony for Engineering Unit Rotation No 2 of Vietnam for the UN peacekeeping mission in the UN Interim Security Force for Abyei at Noi Bai International Airport on August 8, 2023. (Photo: VNA)

Chairing the ceremony, Sen. Lt. Gen. Phung Si Tan, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army and deputy head of the defence ministry’s Steering Committee on participation in UN peacekeeping operations, ordered all members of the unit to be united and overcome challenges to well perform assigned tasks. Read full story



- Vietnam’s foreign investment attraction will see a positive outlook in the coming time as efforts have been made to improve investors’ trust in the country, said director of the Ministry of Planning and Investment’s Foreign Investment Agency (FIA) Do Nhat Hoang.



Besides political and social macroeconomic stability, Vietnam is making great efforts to improve its investment environment and continue to perfect three strategic breakthroughs of institutions, infrastructure, and human resources, he said. Read full story



- The slow recovery of the world economy, high inflation in many countries, and a decline in purchasing power have had a strong impact on Vietnam's production and export activities.



According to the General Statistics Office, in the first six months of 2023, Vietnam’s export turnover reached 164.45 billion USD, down 12.1% from the same period last year. Read full story



- The digital payment system, Apple Pay, developed by Apple, has expanded its reach to Vietnam, making it the third nation in Southeast Asia to support this service, following Malaysia and Singapore.



Available from August 8, this strategic move strengthens Apple's standing in over 80 countries and regions globally, in partnership with more than 10,000 banking institutions./. Read full story