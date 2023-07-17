Politics Suriname officials hail Vietnam’s outstanding development Ministers of Suriname have commended Vietnam’s outstanding development while receiving Ambassador Pham Thi Kim Hoa, who came to bid farewell at the end of her tenure.

Politics Vietnam, Venezuela further promote cooperation among localities A delegation from the Vietnam Embassy in Venezuela led by Ambassador Vu Trung My paid a working visit to Lara state, one of the localities with the highest economic growth in Venezuela.

Politics NA Chairman pays tribute to martyrs in Quang Tri National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on July 16 offered incense and flowers at martyrs’ cemeteries in the central province of Quang Tri, on the occasion of the 76th War Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27, 1947- 2023).

Politics Vietnam calls for MGC priority on supporting members’ sustainable development In a fast changing world, the Mekong - Ganga cooperation (MGC) should prioritise assisting member countries to improve their competitiveness and obtain sustainable development, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son told the 12th MGC Ministerial Meeting on July 16.