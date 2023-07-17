☕ Afternoon briefing on July 17
Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.
– National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on July 16 offered incense and flowers at martyrs’ cemeteries in the central province of Quang Tri, on the occasion of the 76th War Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27, 1947- 2023).
National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on July 16 offers incense and flowers at Truong Son National Martyrs Cemetery. (Photo: VNA)He visited the Truong Son National Martyrs Cemetery - the resting place of more than 10,000 martyrs - and the Road 9 National Martyrs’ Cemetery which is the resting place for more than 10,800 martyrs, thanking Quang Tri authorities, agencies and people for taking care of the graves. Read full story
– In a fast changing world, the Mekong - Ganga cooperation (MGC) should prioritise assisting member countries to improve their competitiveness and obtain sustainable development, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son told the 12th MGC Ministerial Meeting on July 16.
Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son and other members of the Vietnamese delegation attend the 12th MGC Ministerial Meeting via videoconference on July 16. (Photo: VNA)The hybrid event saw the participation of the foreign ministers of Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand, Vietnam, and India. Read full story
– A representative of the Supreme People’s Procuracy on July 17 proposed sentences for each of 54 defendants in the case of “repatriation flights” at the ongoing first-instance trial held by the People’s Court of Hanoi.
According to the procuracy’s indictment, 21 of the 54 defendants were prosecuted for “taking bribes”. The investigation, prosecution, and open interrogation at the trial found that they had received money from representatives of businesses to propose, submit, and approve the distribution of documents to licence repatriation flights bringing home Vietnamese citizens from abroad during the COVID-19 pandemic. Read full story
– A delegation from the Vietnam Embassy in Venezuela led by Ambassador Vu Trung My paid a working visit to Lara state, one of the localities with the highest economic growth in Venezuela.
The visit from July 14-16 was made at the invitation of Aldofo Pereira, Governor of Lara, and among activities to promote economic diplomacy and cooperation between localities of Vietnam and Venezuela. Read full story
– Vietnamese athletes Nguyen Thi Ngoc, Hoang Thi Minh Hanh, Nguyen Thi Huyen, and Nguyen Thi Hang won a gold medal in the women’s 4x400 relay event at the 25th Asian Athletics Championships in Bangkok, Thailand.
Nguyen Thi Huyen's good performance in the third run helped the Vietnamese team set a record with a time of 3 minutes and 32.36 seconds. (Photo: dantri.com.vn)Huyen's good performance in the third run helped the Vietnamese team set a record with a time of 3 minutes and 32.36 seconds. Read full story
- All five Vietnamese students have brought home medals, including two golds, two silvers and one bronze medals, from the 53rd International Physics Olympiad (IPhO) 2023 held in Japan from July 10-17.
The two gold medals went to 12th grader Nguyen Tuan Phong from Bac Ninh province, and 11th grader Vo Hoang Hai from Hanoi. Read full story
– A Vietnam Airlines flight en route from the UK’s Heathrow airport to Ho Chi Minh City had to make an emergency landing at Dubai airport in the United Arab Emirates to save a French passenger on board who encountered health issues.
According to the airline, the flight departed from the Heathrow airport at 5pm on July 15 (local time) and the passenger, 36, encountered health issues seven hours after that. He received emergency care from a doctor who was also a passenger on the flight, but his condition did not improve./.Read full story