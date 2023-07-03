Culture - Sports "Hanoi 12 days and nights" film's director passes away People’s Artist Bui Dinh Hac - director of the movie “Hanoi 12 days and nights” which is one of the best Vietnam war films about the struggles and courageous fight against American bombers during the historic air campaign Operation Linebacker II over Hanoi in December 1972 , passed away on July 1 in Hanoi at the age of 90, his family announced on July 2.

Culture - Sports Vietnamese culture shines in French locality A wide range of activities took place in Larmor-Plage city of France’s Morbihan department of Brittany from June 30 to July 2 in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam - France diplomatic relations and 10 years of the two countries’ strategic partnership.

Culture - Sports Third Mrs Ao Dai Europe 2024 pageant to be held in Poland The final round of the Mrs Ao Dai Europe 2024 pageant will be held in Warsaw, the capital city of Poland from June 15-16, 2024, its organising board announced at a press conference in Warsaw on July 1.