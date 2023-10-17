Society PM instructs urgent search for missing fishermen off Song Tu Tay Island Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on October 17 issued a dispatch on search and rescue efforts for fishermen on two sunken fishing vessels in the Song Tu Tay Island.

Society Vietnam, India should strengthen traditional cooperation areas: Indian FM Vietnam and India need to enhance traditional areas of cooperation while promoting economic and health collaboration, and responding to common challenges in the region and people-to-people exchanges, especially the younger generation, said Indian Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on October 16.

Society Mural street in the heart of Ho Chi Minh City A mural project entitled “Beautiful Vietnam” has been carried out along Nguyen Huu Canh Street in District 1, Ho Chi Minh City, brightening up the street and dazzling both local people and visitors.