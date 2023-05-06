The Nang Sangkhane (Miss Lao New Year) procession, one of the activities that attract many Lao people and tourists during New Year celebrations. (Photo: VNA)

Vientiane (VNA) – Laos welcomed nearly 831,250 foreign tourists in the first quarter of this year, according to the country's Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism.

Thailand took the lead in the number of visitors with 344,405, and was followed by Vietnam and China with 179,885 and 143,312, respectively.

The number of European tourists topped 57,400 and those from Russia reached 11,573.

The tourism industry of Laos has recently received much praise from media publications around the world as it is considered one of the most attractive destinations in 2023.

With the number of visitors arriving in the country in the first quarter, the Lao government will most likely fulfill its goal of attracting 1.4 million foreign tourists this year, thereby contributing to speeding up the recovery of the industry as well as the national economy, which has been heavily affected by the COVID-19 pandemic ./.