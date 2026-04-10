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PM Le Minh Hung extends Chol Chnam Thmay greetings to Khmer community

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung stressed the need for ministries, sectors and localities to fully and promptly implement social welfare policies, improve living conditions, and provide care for policy beneficiaries, disadvantaged households and vulnerable groups, while ensuring that the Khmer community celebrates Chol Chnam Thmay in a spirit of unity, joy, safety and thrift, in line with civilised practices and traditional cultural values.

Khmer people celebrate the New Year at Sro Lon Pagoda, My Xuyen ward, Can Tho city. (Photo: VNA)
Khmer people celebrate the New Year at Sro Lon Pagoda, My Xuyen ward, Can Tho city. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam is a unified nation comprising 54 ethnic groups, among which the Khmer community, with its distinctive cultural heritage, forms an inseparable part, Prime Minister Le Minh Hung said in a letter sent on April 10 to the Khmer people, officials and Buddhist monks on the occasion of their traditional New Year festival, Chol Chnam Thmay.

In his message, the Government leader highlighted that with their strong patriotic tradition, the Khmer people have consistently placed their trust in the leadership of the Party and State, joining hands with people nationwide to contribute to the cause of national construction and defence.

He reaffirmed that ethnic and religious affairs hold strategic importance and remain the responsibility of the entire Party, people, army and political system. Strengthening and promoting the great national unity bloc, with religious harmony as a key factor, is essential to advancing the country into a new era of prosperity, strength, civilisation and happiness.

In recent years, thanks to the attention of the Party and State, living standards in ethnic minority and mountainous areas in general, and among the Khmer community in particular, have steadily improved. Infrastructure has been significantly upgraded, rural areas have seen positive transformation, and cultural values have been preserved and promoted, contributing to the consistent implementation of policies on equality, solidarity and mutual support among ethnic groups, while reinforcing public confidence in the Party and State.

The PM noted that 2026 marks the beginning of a new development phase for the country, accompanied by a number of major events such as the 14th National Party Congress and the election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and People's Councils at all levels for the 2026-2031 term. It is also the first year of implementing the national target programme on new-style rural development, sustainable poverty reduction, and socio-economic development in ethnic minority and mountainous regions for the 2026–2035 period. He called on ministries, sectors and local authorities to continue implementing Party and State policies, particularly Directive No. 19-CT/TW dated January 10, 2018, of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat on strengthening work in Khmer-populated areas in the new context.

He urged relevant stakeholders to mobilise all available resources to promote comprehensive socio-economic development, with particular attention to healthcare, education and training, as well as the preservation and promotion of ethnic cultural identity. Emphasis is also placed on building a contingent of capable and dedicated ethnic minority officials, PM Hung added.

At the same time, authorities at all levels were asked to improve communications to foster social consensus, while promoting the role of reputable individuals, religious dignitaries, intellectuals and exemplary figures.

The PM further stressed the need for ministries, sectors and localities to fully and promptly implement social welfare policies, improve living conditions, and provide care for policy beneficiaries, disadvantaged households and vulnerable groups, while ensuring that the Khmer community celebrates Chol Chnam Thmay in a spirit of unity, joy, safety and thrift, in line with civilised practices and traditional cultural values.

Looking ahead, as the country enters a new phase of development with both opportunities and challenges, the leader expressed confidence that the Khmer people will continue to uphold their patriotic tradition and spirit of solidarity, preserve and spread their cultural and spiritual values, and join the entire nation in overcoming difficulties, advancing reform and integration, and successfully implementing the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress, contributing to improving living standards and social welfare, ensuring that no one is left behind, and striving towards a strong, prosperous and happy Vietnam./.

VNA
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