Chef Norbert Ehrbar, a judge of the cooking contest, performs dishes featuring US chicken

Hanoi (VNA) - More than 120 students specialising in Restaurant Management and Food Service, Female Technical Engineering, and students from other majors of the Ho Chi Minh City-based University of Technology and Education have excitedly competed to cook delicious dishes from US chicken at a recent cooking contest.



The event, called the USAPEEC Tailored Seminar and Cooking Contest, has been organised by the university's Department of Restaurant Management in collaboration with the USA Poultry and Egg Export Council (USAPEEC).



This is the first programme the department has partnered with the association, featuring two main activities: a seminar on "Exploring Culinary Delights with US Chicken Meat" and a cooking contest called the "Challenge of Creating Delicious Dishes with US Chicken Meat."



At the competion, which had a total of 12 awards for the winning teams, participants were provided with the main ingredient for the contest, which was US chicken thigh, along with financial support for ingredients and competition attire.



After thrilling moments of competition, where students showcased their most creative cooking techniques using US chicken, the dishes created with familiar ingredients brought a refreshing sensation to the taste buds.



This event was an exciting activity for the students, while also strengthening the connection and exchange between the Department of Restaurant Management and the USA Poultry and Egg Export Council.



Additionally, it provided an opportunity for students to gain hands-on experience, enhance their culinary skills, and better prepare for their future careers as part of their student journey./.

VNA