Culture - Sports Exhibition on President Ho Chi Minh opens The Ho Chi Minh Museum opened an exhibition entitled “Ho Chi Minh - Portrait Sketches” at the Ho Chi Minh City University of Culture on June 30.

Culture - Sports Da Nang approves APEC sculpture park expansion plan Chairman of the Da Nang municipal People’s Committee Huynh Duc Tho has given the greenlight to the expansion of the APEC sculpture park, serving demand for leisure of locals and tourists.

Culture - Sports Binh Thuan: 2020 Kate festival slated for October The 2020 Kate festival is scheduled to take place in Phan Thiet city of the south central province of Binh Thuan on October 15-16, the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism has announced.