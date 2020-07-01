Upgrade of French Institute in Hue completes
Delegates cut the ribbon to mark the completion of the upgrade at the cremony (Photo: VNA)
Thua Thien – Hue (VNA) – The French Institute in the central province of Thua Thien – Hue’s Hue city marked the completion of its recent upgrade at a ceremony on June 30.
Established in 2004, the institute is a place for fans of the French language and culture in addition to similar premises in Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City and Da Nang. Highlights of its innovation, which aims to optimize the space and increase service quality, include the making of a green area in front of the building and a series of upgrades to its multifunctional foyers, classes, and library.
At the event, French Ambassador to Vietnam Nicolas Warnery said Hue is among key localities with which France wants to develop cooperation ties.
He hoped the French culture will reach more Vietnamese people, expressing his belief that Hue will fulfill its role in connecting Vietnam with France in contribution to lifting the bilateral relations to new heights.
Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Phan Ngoc Tho underscored the effective collaboration between Thua Thien – Hue and French localities in the past years, particularly the financial and spiritual assistance of the French partners toward the province.
He stated the province is willing to help the institute expand its space, becoming a friendship bridge that link France to Thua Thien – Hue and to Vietnam./.