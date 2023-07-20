Vietnamese Ambassador to Japan Pham Quang Hieu . (Photo: VNA)

Tokyo (VNA) – Vietnamese Ambassador to Japan Pham Quang Hieu presented President Vo Van Thuong's credentials to Japanese Emperor Naruhito in Tokyo on July 20.

Emperor Naruhito expressed his delight at Vietnam's development achievements and expected to promote multifaceted cooperation with the Southeast Asian country, especially when the two nations are celebrating the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations in 2023.

The Emperor wished the Ambassador would successfully complete his tenure, helping to bring Japan-Vietnam relations to a new development step.

Expressing his honour to hold the position of Vietnamese Ambassador to Japan, Hieu affirmed he will do his utmost to continue developing the bilateral ties extensively, effectively and sustainably.

He said that Vietnam consistently attaches importance to its relations with Japan and wishes to work with Japan to deepen the ties between the two countries on the basis of sincerity and trust for peace, cooperation and development in the region and the world as well as for the benefit of their people./.