☕ Afternoon briefing on March 8
The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.
- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh visited the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO) of Australia in Canberra on March 8 as part his official trip to the country.
At a working session with CSIRO leaders, the Vietnamese Government leader expressed his impression on the sound cooperation between Vietnam and CSIRO over the past time, and congratulated the organisation on its valuable research that has contributed significantly to Australia and the whole world. Read full story
- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on March 8 (local time) visited the Australian National University (ANU) and attended an education forum in Canberra, as part of his official visit to Australia.
In his remarks, the PM highlighted the close and practical friendship between Vietnam and Australia, and the elevation of the bilateral relationship to a comprehensive strategic partnership made on the occasion of his visit. Read full story
- The coming official visit to New Zealand by Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh holds special significance as it is an occasion for the two sides to further intensify bilateral cooperation and strategic partnership, said Vietnamese Ambassador to the South Pacific country Nguyen Van Trung.
He told Vietnam New Agency that the visit on March 10 - 11, to be made at the invitation of PM Christopher Luxon, is the first to New Zealand – a strategic partner of Vietnam since 2020 – by PM Chinh, who is also the first foreign government leader to arrive in New Zealand since this country shaped a new government. Read full story
- Ambassador Mai Phan Dung, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN in Geneva, on March 7 affirmed the importance the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) attaches to fisheries cooperation and Vietnam’s achievements in developing this sector.
He delivered speeches while attending an interactive dialogue with the UN Special Rapporteur on the right to food. Read full story
Vietnam has been putting gender equality, women’s empowerment, and human rights at the centre of development. (Photo: VNA)- United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) Representative in Vietnam Matt Jackson has affirmed that Vietnam has been putting gender equality, women’s empowerment, and human rights at the centre of development.
In his article, titled “Women and girls are empowered to make their own decision” and penned on the occasion of the 114th anniversary of International Women’s Day (March 8), Jackson said over recent years, dedicated investments in the health and rights of women and girls have improved – and saved – millions of lives but progress is slow. Globally, in the last 20 years, maternal mortality rates have declined by 34%, yet a woman still dies every two minutes during pregnancy or childbirth, pointing to a hidden global crisis. Read full story
- The Vietnamese Embassy in Egypt and Djibouti is taking citizen protection measures for Vietnamese sailors working on the Barbados-flagged True Confidence cargo ship which was struck by a Houthi ballistic missile off the coast of Yemen on March 6.
Ambassador Nguyen Huy Dung said that one of the four Vietnamese crewmen on the ship died in the attack and his body is now kept at a hospital in Djibouti city, Djibouti. Read full story
- Together with countries around the world that are making efforts to protect and restore rivers, the Government of Vietnam has been implementing many important policies and practical actions to protect and revive the Earth's source of life and respond to the International Day of Action for Rivers (March 14), according to insiders.
Data of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment show that Vietnam has 3,450 rivers and streams with a length of 10 km or more. They are located in 108 river basins spreading across the country with a total basin area of about 1.16 million sq.km, of which only 330,990 sq.km, or 28.3%, are located within Vietnam's territory. Read full story
- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Algerian Embassy on March 8 co-organised a ceremony to commemorate Vietnamese and Algerian officials and journalists who perished in a plane crash five decades ago.
On the occasion, the upgraded memorial site for the victims in Soc Son district, Hanoi was inaugurated. Read full story
Head of the city Women’s Union Nguyen Tran Phuong Tran said that the annual festival has been held for a decade on the occasion of the International Women’s Day (March 8), with an aim of honouring the traditional costume as well as the beauty of Vietnamese women. Read full story
- Four red-crowned cranes were spotted at the Tram Chim National Park in the Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap on March 7, the forest’s management board has reported.
The birds stayed on the feeding ground in Zone A5 for about 30 minutes then flew towards Zone A4 in the park. The park has sent specialised staff to monitor around the clock at A5 feeding area and other zones where the birds used to feed./.