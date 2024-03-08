Politics PM’s visit to tighten Vietnam - New Zealand strategic partnership: ambassador The coming official visit to New Zealand by Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh holds special significance as it is an occasion for the two sides to further intensify bilateral cooperation and strategic partnership, said Vietnamese Ambassador to the South Pacific country Nguyen Van Trung.

Politics Ambassador highlights fisheries cooperation, development of ASEAN, Vietnam Ambassador Mai Phan Dung, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN in Geneva, on March 7 affirmed the importance the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) attaches to fisheries cooperation and Vietnam’s achievements in developing this sector.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest March 8 The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Vietnam, Australia vow to deepen judicial ties Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Justice Tran Tien Dung and Australian Deputy Secretary of Justice Tara Inverarity held talks in Canberra on March 7.