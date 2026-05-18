Politics

☕ Afternoon briefing on May 16

The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

☕ Afternoon briefing on May 16

Hanoi (VNA) – The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

- National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man called for renovation in leadership, direction, management and working style while chairing a working session with standing members of the NA's Committee for Cultural and Social Affairs in Hanoi on May 18 to direct key tasks for 2026 and the 2026–2031 term.

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At the working session between NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man and standing members of the NA's Committee for Cultural and Social Affairs. (Photo: VNA)

He stressed the need to lift the caliber of officials and civil servants through enhanced training, keep streamlining organisational structures, assign responsibilities more effectively under the principle of "one person, multiple tasks", maximise each staffer’s strengths, stay closely attuned to realities, and feeding timely recommendations into the NA’s major policy decisions. Read full story

- Prime Minister Le Minh Hung has approved a new list of 70 high technologies prioritised for investment and development, alongside a catalogue of high-tech products eligible for development incentives.

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A worker assembles ultra-precision micro-components used in semiconductor chip production. (Photo: VNA)

Issued under Decision No. 23/2026/QD-TTg dated May 15, 2026, the list covers a wide range of technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI), big data and data analytics, cloud and edge computing, distributed and high-performance computing, Internet of Things (IoT), blockchain, quantum technology, renewable and clean energy, advanced energy storage, AI-powered real-time disaster forecasting and warning systems, and next-generation microbiology technologies. Read full story

- The Vietnam News Agency (VNA) launched a new monthly print titled “Cong nghe va tuong lai (Technology and Future) at its Hanoi headquarters on May 18, timed to the 136th birth anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh (May 19) and Vietnam Science, Technology and Innovation Day (May 18).

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Delegates at the publication launching ceremony. (Photo: VNA)

The publication focuses on sci-tech, innovation, and digital transformation, designed to supply in-depth reference material for Party leadership and State management. Read full story

- The basic salary will increase to 2.53 million (nearly 96 USD) per month as of the beginning of July this year, according to a freshly-issued decree.

The Government’s Decree No. 161/2026/ND-CP issued on May 15 stipulates the level of the basic salary and the bonus regime for officials, civil servants, public employees and the armed forces. Read full story

- The Vietnamese Embassy in China, in coordination with the International Cooperation Centre under China’s National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), on May 18 organised the Vietnam–China Green Industry Cooperation and Exchange Programme in Beijing to strengthen policy exchanges, share experience, and promote substantive cooperation in green industry amid climate change and growing global environmental challenges.

The programme drew around 80 delegates, including Vietnamese Ambassador to China Pham Thanh Binh, Minister Counsellor Hoang Van Tuan, Director General of the International Cooperation Centre under the NDRC Wu Hongliang, representatives from Vietnam’s Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, and Ministry of Industry and Trade, along with guests from training institutions, industrial parks and leading green industry enterprises of both countries. Read full story

- E10 biofuel will officially be distributed nationwide from June 1 under the Ministry of Industry and Trade’s roadmap on energy transition and environmentally friendly fuel use.

Under Official Dispatch No. 1507/TTTN-XD, petroleum wholesalers and distributors have been requested to prepare supply sources, blending systems, infrastructure and retail networks for the rollout of E10 petrol nationwide. Read full story

- Vietnam’s textile and garment industry is increasingly drawing hi-tech foreign direct investment (FDI), as global producers shift toward greener and smarter production to capitalise on the country’s extensive network of new-generation free trade agreements (FTAs).

With export turnover rising steadily in recent years and a target of 50 billion USD by 2026, Vietnam remains among the world’s top three textile exporters. Beyond its traditional appeal as a low-cost manufacturing base, the country is now positioning itself as a strategic hub for high-value and technology-driven investment. Read full story

- The Ministry of Health has intensified monitoring measures following the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) declaration that epidemic of Ebola disease caused by the Bundibugyo strain in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda constitutes a public health emergency of international concern.

According to the ministry, WHO on May 17 stressed that the declaration serves as an important warning for countries to strengthen surveillance, early detection and preparedness measures, but does not mean the disease has spread globally. Read full story

- Heavy rains, thunderstorms and whirlwinds from May 15-17 caused widespread damage in several localities across Vietnam, with total losses estimated at more than 10.2 billion VND (387,000 USD), according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment’s Vietnam Disaster and Dyke Management Authority (VDDMA).

The figure includes losses of 6.7 billion VND in Cao Bang province and 3.5 billion VND in Dak Lak province, while Quang Ninh and Thanh Hoa provinces have yet to report estimated damages./. Read full story

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