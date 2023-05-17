☕ Afternoon briefing on May 17
The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.
– The 13th Party Central Committee wrapped up the mid-term meeting on May 17 morning after two and a half days of working.
On behalf of the Politburo, Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong delivered the closing speech reviewing the first half of the 13th tenure.Read full text
– “Paman Ho” (Uncle Ho), as Indonesian people call Vietnamese late President Ho Chi Minh with warm sentiments, has become a popular word in the country. In stories by journalist Amarzan Loebis, an influential figure in the Indonesian press, it comes along with the memory of his unforgettable meeting with the Vietnamese leader nearly 60 years ago.
The stories are told in a book entitled “Ho Chi Minh & Sukarno” by Bonnie Triyana, the Editor-in-Chief of Historia.id, the largest online historical magazine of Indonesia.Read full text
– Vietnam always values and prioritises the fortification of the good neighbourliness, traditional friendship, and comprehensive, sustainable and long-term cooperation with Cambodia, Sen. Lieut. Gen. Phung Si Tan, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People's Army, said on May 16 while hosting a visiting delegation from the Cambodian Military History Institute.
Heading the Cambodian delegation, General Meas Sina, deputy secretary of state at the Cambodian Ministry of National Defence, informed his host on outcomes of previous talks with the Vietnam Military History Museum.Read full text
– A Vietnam Week has opened in St. Petersburg with a series of culture, sports and business activities aiming to strengthen friendship and cooperation between the Russian city and Vietnam.
The week, upgraded from the annual Vietnam Days in St. Petersburg that was first held in 2018, started with an international football tournament drawing four international and four Russian teams.Read full text
– The Laos-Vietnam Friendship Hospital, the largest health care infrastructure project that Vietnam has presented to Laos, was inaugurated in Laos’ northern province of Xiangkhouang on May 17.
Covering an area of 2.5 hectares, the hospital is built at a cost of nearly 500 billion USD (21.32 million USD) using non-refundable aid from the Vietnamese Government. With 200 beds and full modern equipment, the hospital aims to meet the healthcare service demand of people in Xiangkhouang and northeastern localities of Laos.Read full text
– According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD), tea exports in the first four months of this year reached 30,000 tonnes, worth 50 million USD, down 4.8% in volume and 5.8% in value compared to the same period last year.
The average export price of the Vietnamese tea in April was at about 1,634 USD per tonnes, a decrease of 10.4% year-on-year.Read full text
– Vietnam for the first time secured the top place at a Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games) held outside its territory after topping the medal tally at SEA Games 32 in Cambodia.
On May 16 - the last official competition day, Vietnamese athletes recorded a beyond-expectation gold medal haul in fencing, wrestling, judo and weightlifting, and even breakdance – a new sport at the Games. The hard-won success helped Vietnam stay firm on the top of the medal tally.Read full text/.
