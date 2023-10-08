Awards promotes digital transformation, innovation
Winners of the Vietnam Digital Awards 2023 (VDA 2023) were honoured at a ceremony held on October 7 by the Vietnam Digital Media Association (VDCA) under the sponsorship of the Ministry of Information and Communications.
Launched by the VDCA on April 18, the awards received over 350 entries from agencies, organisations and enterprises across the nation.
According to VDCA President Nguyen Minh Hong, a wide range of technology solutions and outstanding digital transformation models were brought to the awards, especially in the fields of finance, education, tourism, industrial production, communications and public administration.
Thirty eight units and products were awarded across four categories of excellent digital technology products, services and solutions, enterprises and non-business units with excellent digital transformation, state agencies with excellent digital transformation, and digital transformation solutions for the community.
Dr. Nguyen Quan, former Minister of Science and Technology and Chairman of the VDA 2023’s judging council, said the council focused on evaluating data technologies and platforms, as well as businesses and localities that have done well in building databases in accordance with the standard framework of the Ministry of Information and Communications.
According to Deputy Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Huy Dung, the awards not only aims at honouring excellent individuals and organisations but also affirms that only “Make in Vietnam” products best settle problems of Vietnamese people.
Describing data as a special asset, Dung said that the more the data are used the more values they will bring, thus it is necessary to promote digitalisation of data from organisations and agencies via new technologies such as AI and deep learning to promote the values of data.
Organised for the sixth time, the Vietnam Digital Awards has so far attracted nearly 1,800 entries, and honoured 400 excellent organisations and enterprises with excellent solutions and products to further the digitalisation process./.