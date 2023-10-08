Society Basic administrative procedures in education turned online A database of over 24 million teachers and students, accounting for 98% of the total, has been verified and linked to the national population database, making the Ministry of Education and Training (MoET) among the first agencies to complete the database connection, said director of the ministry's Information and Communication Technology Department Nguyen Son Hai.

Sci-Tech HCM City hosts conference on digital transformation A conference on digital transformation themed “Technology for life” - Tech4life 2023 was held in Ho Chi Minh City on October 10 by the municipal Department of Information and Communications in collaboration with the Vietnam Software & IT services (VINASA) in response to the National Digital Transformation Day 2023 (October 10).