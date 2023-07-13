Authorities of Indonesia’s Bali province will impose a 150,000 rupiah (10 USD) tax on foreign tourists. (Photo: Getty Images)

Hanoi (VNA) – Authorities of Indonesia’s Bali province will impose a 150,000 rupiah (10 USD) tax on foreign tourists entering the resort island of same name from next year to preserve its culture.



Bali Governor I Wayan Koster told local lawmakers on July 12 that the payment of a fee for foreign tourists applies only one time during their visit to Bali.



The fee will have to be paid electronically and will apply to foreign tourists entering Bali from abroad or from other parts of Indonesia. The levy will not apply to domestic Indonesian tourists, he added.



More than two million tourists visited the island last year, according to official figures, as Bali rebounded from the COVID-19 pandemic./.