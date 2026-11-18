Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) - Ho Chi Minh City is pushing its image in Japan and the Republic of Korea (RoK) and pairing it with the “Vibrant Ho Chi Minh City” event series to pull in visitors, lift year-end consumption, drive trade and services, and sharpen its international destination brand.

From November 16 - December 15, the city is running an outdoor digital screen campaign in Japan’s Tokyo and Osaka, and the RoK’s Seoul and Busan to raise its pull in key tourism markets.

In Tokyo, the city’s image runs on the curved LED screen Shibuya Parkside L Vision at the Shibuya intersection, one of Japan’s busiest shopping and entertainment areas.

The campaign gets exclusive airtime at that spot for one week, 17 hours a day, from 7:00 to midnight. It also extends across digital screen networks in Tokyo and Osaka.

In the RoK, the push centres on Seoul’s Myeongdong commercial district. A video introducing Ho Chi Minh City runs on a large LED screen at the M-CITY building and on digital advertising pillars along the pedestrian street.

In Busan, the city’s image is shown at Lotte Department Store Busan in Seomyeon, with screens in shopping malls, cinemas and dining spaces.

The locations are chosen for dense foot traffic, including residents, shoppers and foreign visitors, to widen reach and lift recognition of Ho Chi Minh City’s tourism brand.

The campaign is designed to sell a dynamic, modern, identity-rich destination and stir interest in distinctive tourism, cultural products and experiences.

In parallel with international promotion, the city is rolling out “Vibrant Ho Chi Minh City”, combining shopping, entertainment, e-commerce, digital payment and consumer stimulus.

It links 57 key events, more than 100 brands, 66 shopping malls and about 5,000 retail points. Incentives are expected at 250–270 billion VND (9.7 million-10.5 million USD), with a transaction value target above 30 trillion VND.

It opened with Ho Chi Minh City Digital Content Creator Week from November 9–15 at Nguyen Hue pedestrian street, drawing enterprises, tech platforms and content creators.

Brand promotions are spread across venues. SC VivoCity and Thiso Mall Sala events are set for December 18, 2026 – January 3, 2027, with discounts of 30–80%.

A cultural and art series tied to Vietnam Culture Day (November 24) and the Great National Unity Festival – Colours of Vietnamese Culture from November 22–24 is expected to add traffic to the downtown.

At Nguyen Hue pedestrian street, a space showcasing seven cultural industry sectors offers cinema, performing arts, handicrafts and tourism experiences. “Hat boi” (classical opera), “cai luong” (reformed opera), “don ca tai tu” (southern amateur music), street dance and light shows round out the entertainment.

On November 24, a special music show with fireworks is planned at Nguyen Hue, Binh Duong and Thap Tam Thang Square in Vung Tau.

From the late 2026 to early 2027, the city keeps the calendar full, with the 10th National Sports Games, the Ho Chi Minh City International Marathon, the HOZO International Music Festival from December 25–27, and 38 trade fairs and exhibitions.

For 2027 Lunar New Year (Tet) festival, the Nguyen Hue Flower Street, Tet Book Street, Banh Tet Festival and Spring Flower Market will again be used to draw residents and visitors.

Pairing international promotion with culture, sport, shopping and entertainment is expected to add momentum to tourism, trade and services, and propel local growth in the final months of the year.

Residents and visitors can check updates at songdong.hochiminhcity.gov.vn and hello.hochiminhcity.gov.vn./.