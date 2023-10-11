Vietnam, Japan foster educational cooperation
Vietnamese Minister of Education and Training Nguyen Kim Son on October 11 highly valued Japan’s educational development, and suggested the country share its experience with Vietnam to step up bilateral cooperation in this field.
At the meeting between Vietnamese Minister of Education and Training Nguyen Kim Son and Japanese Minister of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology Moriyama Masahito in Tokyo. (Photo: VNA)Tokyo (VNA) – Vietnamese Minister of Education and Training Nguyen Kim Son on October 11 highly valued Japan’s educational development, and suggested the country share its experience with Vietnam to step up bilateral cooperation in this field.
At his meeting with Japanese Minister of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology Moriyama Masahito in Tokyo, Son stressed that Vietnam wants to learn from foreign countries’ advanced education, especially Japan’s policy on general education.
The minister expressed his hope that the two sides will foster collaboration in higher education, with more Vietnamese students to study in Japan, especially through scholarship programmes granted by the Japanese Government and the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology (MEXT).
He suggested Japan further support Vietnam in implementing the present projects and work on plans to boost cooperation between the two countries’ higher education institutions in terms of training, research and the exchange of lectures and students.
Son called on Japan to expand short-term training courses in the country for Vietnamese public servants.
For his part, Moriyama affirmed that Vietnam is one of Japan’s strategic partners in Asia-Pacific, saying the two countries have maintained collaboration in general education and student exchanges.
Regarding the exchange of undergraduate and postgraduate students, the minister agreed with his Vietnamese counterpart’s suggestions, stressing that relevant agencies of both sides need to make greater efforts in this regard.
Moriyama noted with pleasure to witness, together with Son, the exchange of a memorandum of understanding between the Vietnamese Ministry of Education and Training and Japan’s Mizuno Group on cooperation in physical education at primary schools in Vietnam.
On October 10, Son and his entourage visited the Tokyo Gakugei University and met with the university’s representatives.
He is scheduled to hold a meeting with the Vice President of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) on October 13./.