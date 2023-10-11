Society Planning for north-central, central coastal regions puts forth new, breakthrough proposals The planning for the north-central and central coastal region for 2021-2030, with a vision to 2050, has introduced new and innovative insights and proposals based on the region's advantages and strengths, said Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung at a conference held in Da Nang on October 11.

Society Soc Trang authorities extend congratulations to Khmer community on Sene Dolta festival The Party Committee and People’s Committee of the Mekong Delta province of Soc Trang on October 10 organised 15 delegations to visit policy beneficiary families, Heroic Vietnamese Mothers, Heroes of the People’s Armed Forces, and retired officials from the Khmer ethnic group, as well as Buddhist dignitaries in some Khmer pagodas on the occasion of Sene Dolta festival.

Society OV entrepreneurs contribute ideas to serve HCM City’s development Ho Chi Minh City wishes to continue receiving recommendations of Vietnamese entrepreneurs abroad on solutions for the city’s development, Vice Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai said on October 10.

Society Hanoi honours 96 valedictorians from universities A ceremony to honour 96 valedictorians from Hanoi-based universities this year was held in Van Mieu-Quoc Tu Giam (Temple of Literature) on October 10 night.