Vietnam’s top tennis player triumphs at M15 event in Thailand
Defeating Sander Jong of the Netherlands 2-1 in the men’s singles final of the M15 Nakhon Si Thammarat Tournament 2024 in Thailand on March 25, Vietnam's top tennis player Ly Hoang Nam became the champion of the circuit.
Hanoi (VNA)
This marks Nam's 11th championship title in his career at the Men's Future circuit organised by the International Tennis Federation.
The achievement brought the Vietnamese player, who is world No. 549, 10 bonus points on the Men's Tennis ATP Rankings.
The M15 Nakhon Si Thammarat is part of the ITF World Tennis Tour M15./.