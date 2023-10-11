Hanoi (VNA) – Vietravel Airlines, a subsidiary of tour operator Viettravel, targets to increase its aircraft fleet to 20 by 2025 – 2026, according to its development plant.



Currently, the airline only operates three planes.



The carrier has just officially received CCAR-129 (Chinese Civil Aviation Regulations Part 129) from China. CCAR-129 is a regulation that ensures frequent operators to China are complying with the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) operational and safety standards and requirements.



Currently, only 36 airlines in the world get CCAR-129 approval. Vietravel Airlines is one of the two airlines that were approved this year.



On that basis, the airline is planning to increase capital to meet development needs and seek investors for the development process in the near future.



According to General Director of Vietravel Airlines Vu Duc Bien, in the first half of this year, Vietravel Airlines’s flights and passengers increased by 48% and 43% respectively compared to the same period last year. The occupancy rate of each flight is up to 80 - 85%. These are important premises for it to thrive in the aviation sector.



The airline expanded its flight network to major cities such as Da Nang, Phu Quoc, Nha Trang, Quy Nhon and Da Lat, and Bangkok (Thailand). It also operated charter flights to Daegu and Muan (the Republic of Korea), and Macau and Sanya (China)./.