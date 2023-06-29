Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

- The Government convened the monthly specialised session on law building under the chair of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on June 29.

PM Pham Minh Chinh speaks at the law building session on June 29. (Photo: VNA)

Cabinet members discussed the proposals on building a law on teachers, the draft amended Law on Archives, a law amending and supplementing some articles of the Law on Chemicals, and a law amending and supplementing the laws that include regulations on investment and budget to tackle hindrances to public investment projects. Read full story



- Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien on June 28 met with head of China’s State Administration for Market Regulation Luo Wen to discuss ways to further cooperation between the ministry and the administration.



The meeting was within the framework of Prime Minister Pham Minh’s official visit to China and attendance at the 14th Annual Meeting of the New Champions (AMNC) of the World Economic Forum (WEF). Read full story



- A Vietnamese delegation attended the 13th annual conference on the East Sea held by the Washington DC-based Centre for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) on June 29 (Vietnam time).

A boat approaches An Bang island of Vietnam's Truong Sa (Spratly). (Photo: VNA)

The delegation was led by Assoc. Prof. and Dr Nguyen Thi Lan Anh, Director of the East Sea Institute under the Diplomatic Academy of Vietnam. Read full story



- Vietnam’s gross domestic product (GDP) grew about 3.72% year on year in the first half of this year, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).



The expansion is only higher than the 1.74% recorded in the first half of 2020 during the 2011 - 2023 period, the GSO told a press conference on March 29. Read full story



- The flows of foreign direct investment (FDI) into Vietnam are forecast to increase in the second half of the year as the downturn has been improved in recent months, experts have said.



Only a few days after Do Nhat Hoang, Director of the Foreign Investment Agency under the Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI), announced that many large-scale projects, including billion-USD ones from Republic of Korea (RoK) firms are waiting to enter Vietnam, Hai Phong authorities on Jun 26 handed over a licence to LG Innotek Vietnam Hai Phong Co., Ltd. to add over 1 billion USD to its project in the northern port city, raising its total investment to over 2.05 billion USD. Read full story



- Vietnam saw a record-high number of new business registrations, including those resuming operations, in June, according to the Department for Business Registration Management under the Ministry of Planning and Investment.



This is a positive signal seeing as firms are still facing many difficulties in production and business activities, the department said. Read full story



- The banking sector should take more drastic measures to restructure credit institutions in association with the settlement of bad debts to contribute to curbing inflation and stabilising macro-economic factors, according to insiders.



Data from the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) show that as of June 15, the credit outstanding balance of the economy had reached about 12.32 quadrillion VND (over 523.9 billion USD), up 3.36% compared to the end of 2022 and 8.94% over the same period last year. Read full story



- Ho Chi Minh City attracted 2.9 billion USD in foreign direct investment (FDI) from the beginning of this year to June 20, an increase of 30.7% compared the same period last year, the city’s Statistics Office has announced.



In the first half of this year, the country's economic locomotive granted new investment certificates for 514 projects with a combined registered capital of 231 million USD, marking an increase of 69.1% in the number of projects compared to the same period last year./. Read full story