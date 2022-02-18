Society VBF official highlights prospects of circular agriculture New initiatives, smart production concepts, new farming models, digitisation, more efficient logistics and a greater focus on circular agriculture and responsibility for the environment will be highlights for this year, said David Whitehead, head of the Vietnam Business Forum (VBF) Agri-Business Working Group at the annual VBF dialogue in Hanoi on February 18.

Society Joint UN project promotes disability inclusion The United Nations has recently launched a joint project, themed “Working together for an inclusive future. Implementing the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD) through effective collaboration.”

Society Vietnam’s 'vaccine passport' recognised by 14 countries, territory Fourteen countries and territory had recognised the COVID-19 vaccination certificate, also called “vaccine passport”, of Vietnam as of February 16, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA).

Sci-Tech Long An attaches importance to human resources in digital transformation: official The Mekong Delta province of Long An is paying attention to human resources in digital transformation, said Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Pham Tan Hoa on February 17 while chairing a conference on results of the digital government building in 2021 and a plan for digital transformation in 2022.