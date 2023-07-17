☀️ Morning digest July 17
Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries last weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.
– Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh asked Bac Kan to focus on forest-and tourism-based economy at a working session with the Standing Board of the provincial Party Committee as part of his trip to the northern mountainous province on July 16.
At the working session. (Photo: VNA)For the forest economy, the PM pointed to the three spearheads of carbon credit trading, biomass electricity and pharmaceutical industry.
- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on July 15 ordered prioritising capital for production and trade to fuel growth in tandem with stabilising macro-economy, controlling inflation and Government and public debts while ensuring major balances of the economy.
Speaking at a teleconference to review the activities of the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) in the first half and launch its tasks for the remainder of this year, PM Chinh asked the central bank to pursue active, flexible and effective monetary policy while accelerating decentralisation and administrative reform.
– National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue urged the central province of Thua Thien-Hue to complete important planning schemes and projects, towards the status of a centrally-run city by 2025 at a working session with the Standing Board of the provincial Party Committee in Hue city on July 16.
At the working session between NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue and the Standing Board of the Thua Thien-Hue provincial Party Committee. (Photo: VNA)The top legislator hailed the province's performance in socio-economic development, with its gross regional domestic product (GRDP) in the first half of this year growing 6.51% year-on-year, higher than the national average, and ranking 25th out of the 63 cities and provinces nationwide.
– National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on July 15 offered incense and flowers at the Hue city martyrs’ cemetery in the central province of Thua Thien – Hue on the occasion of the 76th War Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27, 1947- 2023).
Accompanying the top legislator were a number of NA officials, and leaders of Thua Thien-Hue province.
– Vietnam's consistent position is that the disputes in the East Sea between the parties involved need to be resolved through peaceful means in accordance with international law, especially the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), respecting diplomatic and legal processes, and contributing to peace and cooperation in the waters, Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang affirmed on July 15.
Hang made the remarks regarding Vietnam's standpoint on the occasion of the 7th anniversary of the Arbitral Tribunal Ruling on the East Sea.
– Competent forces in the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak have arrested three men on the special wanted list in the recent terrorist attacks, local police said on July 15.
The three are 55-year-old Y Ju Nie, residing in Kang hamlet, Ea Knuec commune, Krong Pac district; 53-year-old Nay Yen, from Ea Klok hamlet, Cu Pong commune, Krong Buk district; and 49-year-old Nay Tam, from Adrong Diet hamlet, Cu Pong commune, Krong Buk district.
– A refrigerated container train was inaugurated at Song Than station in Binh Duong on July 14, in a bid to transport fresh fruits and vegetables from the southern province to Dong Dang station in the northern border province of Lang Son for transshipment to China.
Capable of transporting up to 900 tonnes of goods, the train consists of between 20 and 21 MC cars carrying 40-foot refrigerated containers used to preserve fresh fruits, farm produce, and seafood.