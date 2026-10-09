PV Power signs strategic cooperation deal with PSGC on power plant operations in Laos

Hanoi (VNA) – The Petrovietnam Power Corporation (PV Power), a subsidiary of the Vietnam National Industry - Energy Group (Petrovietnam), has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with PSG Corporation Public Company Limited (PSGC) on the operation and maintenance of power plants in Laos, opening up opportunities to expand their partnership in the energy sector.

The agreement was signed in the presence of the two countries' Prime Ministers at the Vietnam–Laos Investment Promotion Conference on October 8.​

It establishes a long-term strategic partnership and sets out cooperation objectives and mechanisms in power generation. Initial cooperation will focus on a thermal power plant project with a planned installed capacity of around 2,400 MW that PSGC is studying for development in Laos, laying the groundwork for collaboration in other projects in the future.​

PSGC is a major company operating in construction; engineering; engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services; and power project development. It also holds rights to mine, purchase, distribute and transport coal from Laos’s largest coal mine in Sekong province.​

PV Power and PSGC are already cooperating in Lao coal trading and considering the Sekong 1 and Sekong 2 power plant projects.​

Under the new agreement, PV Power is expected to provide operation, maintenance and repair (O&M) services for coal-fired power plants developed or invested in by PSGC. Implementation will follow the development schedules of individual projects and detailed agreements between the two sides.​

Drawing on its technical expertise and operational experience, PV Power will provide qualified personnel to manage and operate the plants, as well as maintain and repair major equipment, auxiliary equipment and related systems. The services will cover routine maintenance, preventive maintenance, scheduled repairs and troubleshooting.​

The two companies also plan to work together in workforce training and development, technical consultancy and support for O&M management.​

The agreement will enable PV Power to make greater use of its power generation expertise and gradually expand its service provision in the Lao market. For PSGC, the partnership offers access to more technical expertise and skilled personnel to support the development and operation of its power projects.​

Chairman of the Petrovietnam Member Council Le Ngoc Son meets with PSGC leaders.​ (Photo: petrotimes.vn)

On the sidelines of the conference, Chairman of the Petrovietnam Member Council Le Ngoc Son and PV Power leaders also met with PSGC executives to discuss existing cooperation and potential areas for further collaboration.​

The discussions focused on supplying Lao coal to power plants operated by Petrovietnam and PV Power, alongside other possible areas of cooperation.​

The signing ceremony and working session aimed to strengthen links between Petrovietnam, PV Power and PSGC, creating a foundation for further cooperation.​

Building on their respective strengths, the partnership is expected to contribute to the effective development and operation of power projects in Laos while deepening investment and energy ties between Vietnam and Laos./.