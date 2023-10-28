Culture - Sports Quy Nhon International Sailing and SUP Racing 2023 opens The Quy Nhon International Sailing and Stand-up Paddleboard (SUP) Racing 2023 opened in the central coastal province of Binh Dinh on October 28, attracting the participation of more than 100 domestic and foreign athletes.

Culture - Sports Vietnam’s culture, cuisine introduced in Brunei Vietnamese culture and cuisine are being introduced to Bruneian and international friends as the “Vietnam Culture and Cuisine Week” is co-organised by the Vietnamese Embassy, Radisson Hotel Group and Brunei Music Group in Bandar Seri Begawan city from October 27 to November 4.

Culture - Sports Hanoi Tourism Ao dai Festival kicks off in capital city The Hanoi Tourism Ao dai Festival 2023 officially kicked off in the pedestrian area of Hoan Kiem Lake on October 27 night, promoting the elegant beauty of the ao dai (Vietnamese traditional long dress) and Hanoi's tourism.