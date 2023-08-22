☕ Afternoon briefing on August 22
Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.
- State President Vo Van Thuong and his Kazakh counterpart Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on August 22 visited Chu Dau ancient pottery village in the northern province of Hai Duong, as part of the activities during the latter’s official visit to Vietnam.
The village boasts a rich history and a plethora of exquisite products in the Vietnamese ceramic art industry, which have been exhibited and introduced in numerous countries around the world. Read full story
- Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev left Hanoi at noon on August 22, concluding his three-day official visit to Vietnam at an invitation of his Vietnamese counterpart Vo Van Thuong.
While here, the leader paid tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his mausoleum, and laid a wreath at the monument to war martyrs near there. He met Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, held talks with President Thuong, and had separate meetings with Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue. He also visited some economic and cultural establishments in Hanoi’s neighbouring provinces of Bac Ninh and Hai Duong. Read full story
- Visiting Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs Penny Wong on August 22 announced her country’s new 94.5 million USD support package for climate change adaption in Vietnam's Mekong Delta from 2023 to 2034.
“This is an example of how Australia and Vietnam are tackling the shared challenge of climate change and energy transition together,” the minister said at the Vietnam-Australia Forum: Regional Cooperation in a Changing World held in Hanoi. Read full story
Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong takes a stroll around the iconic Hoan Kiem (Sword) Lake in the very heart of Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)- Visiting Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong took a stroll around the iconic Hoan Kiem (Sword) Lake in the very heart of Hanoi and enjoyed an egg coffee, a signature drink of the capital city, on August 22 morning.
This is Wong’s second visit to Vietnam in her capacity as foreign minister of Australia, following her first in June 2022 when she tried “pho ga” (chicken noodle soup), an iconic dish of Vietnam. Read full story
- Deputy Minister of Public Security Lieut. Gen. Nguyen Duy Ngoc led a Vietnamese delegation to the 17th ASEAN Ministerial Meeting on Trans-border Crime (AMMTC), which kicked off on August 21 in Labuan Bajo, Indonesia.
In his opening speech, National Police Chief of Indonesia General Listyo Sigit Prabowo, who chaired the event, highlighted the importance of ensuring security, saying that this is a crucial element contributing to the prosperity of ASEAN. Read full story
- Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha urged authorities to establish national job, and real estate and land use right exchanges, at a meeting with representatives from concerned ministries and agencies in Hanoi on August 21.
The job exchange will perform the State management over workforce and employers in both public and private sectors, and provide relevant information, he said, asking the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (MoLISA) to coordinate with other ministries and agencies to standardise data and bring together job centres, making it easier for localities, businesses, and labourers to access services. Read full story
- Commercial banks in Vietnam have invested a total of 15 trillion VND (629.7 million USD) in digital transformation, heard an online seminar on ensuring security and safety for e-payments in the digital era held on August 21.
Pham Anh Tuan, Director General of the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV)’s Payment Department, said that digital transformation contributes to promoting non-cash payments, and all forms of digital payment are towards the goals of the Cashless Payment Development Project for the 2021-2025 period which targets around 85% of Vietnamese people aged 15 and over have bank accounts by 2025. Read full story
Students at a ceremony to honour their achievements at the 6th International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics (IOAA-16). (Photo: VNA)- A ceremony to honour Hanoi students who won high prizes at the recent 16th International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics (IOAA-16) was held in the city on August 22 by the municipal Department of Education and Training.
They won two silver and two bronze medals at the contest held in Poland from August 10-20, 2023 with the participation of 261 candidates from 53 countries and territories./. Read full story