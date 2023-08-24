Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

- The upcoming Vietnam visit by Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong carries a significant meaning in the Vietnam-Singapore ties, both at present and in the future, according to Associate Prof. Vu Minh Khuong from Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy under National University of Singapore.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (L) meets Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong in Singapore on February 9, 2023. (Photo: VNA)

The expert noted that the visit will be a reciprocation to Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh’s visit to Singapore in February this year, which opened up great prospects for bilateral partnership, especially in green and digital economy. Read full story

- Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son received Chief Representative of Japan’s Komeito party Yamaguchi Natsuo in Hanoi on August 23.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son (R) meets with Komeito Chief Representative Yamaguchi Natsuo in Hanoi on August 23. (Photo: VNA)

Welcoming Yamaguchi’s visit to Vietnam amid the 50th anniversary of the two countries’ diplomatic ties, Son appreciated his guest's and Komeito’s contributions to the Vietnam - Japan relations over the past years. Read full story



- The Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee has submitted to the Prime Minister a proposal on the study project of the construction of the Can Gio International Transshipment Port which the city hopes to turn into the first green port in Vietnam.



According to the proposal, the port is will be built on Con Cho islet in Thanh An commune, Ho Chi Minh City’s Can Gio district, with an estimated total area of 571 ha. Read full story



- The Government has issued a decree regulating the examination and certification of technical safety and environmental protection for automobiles and parts imported under some international agreements to which Vietnam is a party.



The international deals taken into account in the decree, No 60/2023/ND-CP, consist of the EU - Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and the UK - Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (UKVFTA). Read full story



- The Consulate General of Vietnam in Vladivostok and the Vietnam Trade Office’s branch in the Far East on August 21 held a workshop to promote Vietnam-Russia foreign trade through Vladivostok port.



More than 30 enterprises and relevant officials from Vietnam and Russia joined the event in person and online. It aimed at updating practical information on import and export activities between Vietnam and Russia, and the role of Vladivostok port in enhancing trade between the two sides. Read full story



- Foreigners have the right to own houses for a set period, but land ownership is not permitted. Once their ownership duration concludes, they may renew it once and have the privilege to purchase and sell houses similarly to local residents.



These are the most recent guidelines incorporated by the Ministry of Construction (MoC) in the revised draft of the Housing Law, following feedback from the National Assembly (NA) deputies. Read full story



- Colonel Le Dinh Vu, Deputy Director of the Ministry of National Defence’s Department of Military Science and head of the office of the National Steering Committee on the Settlement of Post-war Unexploded Ordnance and Toxic Chemical Consequences, held a working session with a visiting delegation from the US Senate Committee on Appropriations in Hanoi on August 23.



At the session, the two sides agreed on the need to continue to work closely together in dealing with war aftermaths. Read full story



- Three players of the Vietnamese women’s football team – Tran Thi Kim Thanh, Tran Thi Thu and Le Thi Diem My, have been honoured among best players of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023.

Defender Tran Thi Thu has the most interceptions per 90 minutes, scoring 5.9 points (Photo: VFF)

Defender Thu had the most interceptions per 90 minutes, scoring 5.9 points, and Defender My recorded 5.3 points./. Read full story



