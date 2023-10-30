Business Vietnam’s coconut industry eyes 1 billion USD in export turnover The Vietnam Coconut Association (VCA) set a target of 1 billion USD in export revenue at its second congress for the 2023-2028 tenure recently held in Ho Chi Minh City.

Business More incentives needed to support green credit: Experts Experts have shared a view that green credit and green growth play an important role in implementing the National Green Growth Strategy in the 2021-2030 period with a vision until 2050 as they create resources for environmentally-friendly projects and programmes.

Business Hanoi: Newly-established enterprises up 6% in 10 months About 26,500 new enterprises were established in Hanoi in the first 10 months of this year, with a total registered capital of 261 trillion VND (10.6 billion USD), representing a year on year increase of 6% in the number of enterprises but a decrease of 8% in registered capital.