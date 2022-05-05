Culture - Sports SEA Games 31: U23 Vietnam resolved to defend crown Vietnam's U23 football team has been training hard in the northern mid-land province of Phu Tho, determined to keep the highest title at the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31).

Culture - Sports SEA Games 31: 300 volunteers to support sports delegations in Quang Ninh The northern province of Quang Ninh, one of the 12 localities hosting the upcoming 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31), has mobilised more than 300 volunteers to support sport delegations attending the biggest regional sports event.

Videos Deputy PM inspects SEA Games preparations in Bac Ninh, Bac Giang Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam, who is head of the National Steering Committee for Organising the 31st SEA Games, on May 3 inspected the preparation for the regional sports games in Bac Ninh and Bac Giang provinces.