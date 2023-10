Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh affirmed that businesses and entrepreneurs play a crucial role in the cause of national construction and development when he chaired a hybrid meeting between permanent cabinet members and outstanding businesspeople in Hanoi on October 11.Speaking at the meeting, held on the occasion of the Vietnam ese Entrepreneurs' Day (October 13), the PM said Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, on behalf of the Politburo, has signed to issue a resolution dated October 10 on developing and promoting the role of Vietnamese entrepreneurs in the new period.He praised the businesses and entrepreneurs who have worked to advance the positions of Vietnamese products in the international market, thereby enhancing the national economy’s self-reliance.The leader stressed that Vietnam is home to nearly 900,000 operating businesses, about 14,400 cooperatives and more than 5 million business households. The business circle contributes more than 60% of the national GDP, and about 30% of the total workforce.Notably, after more than 36 years of reform, the country's GDP stood at about 409 billion USD last year, up 51 times. In the 1986 – 2022 period, Vietnam was among the five countries with the highest economic growth in the world. It has become the 4th biggest economy in ASEAN and the 40th largest in the world. Vietnam is in the top 20 economies in terms of international trade.The Government and the PM will continue to support the business community, stabilise the macroeconomy, control inflation, promote growth, ensure major economic balances, maintain security and social order, the leader stressed.At the same time, the Government will further improve the business environment, remove unnecessary business conditions, raise national competitiveness, streamline administrative procedures, and build the digital economy and the digital government, he went on.