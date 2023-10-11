At the meeting between permanent cabinet members and outstanding businesspeople. (Photo: VNA)

The Government leader also pledged to remove bottlenecks in resources mobilisation, production and business, and further facilitate credit access of people and businesses.He urged ministries, agencies and localities to review obstacles facing businesses, and set out plans to quickly and effectively handle them, noting great efforts are needed to speed up public investment disbursement.PM Chinh urged stepping up the application of scientific-technological advances, startup ecosystem building, personnel training, national digitalisation, and the formation of domestic and international supply and value chains.He laid emphasis on policies in support of enterprises, especially in recovery and innovation based on the trends of digital transformation, energy transition, green transition, and inclusive and circular business models.The PM asked the business community to constantly raise their competitiveness, reform production and business models, expand the markets, and diversify products and supply chains, while showing their social responsibility and playing a more active role in poverty reduction.At the meeting, Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung reported that the total revenue of non-state firms in the first half of this year reached over 11.8 quadrillion VND (482.61 billion USD), an increase of 16.17% from the same period last year. Meanwhile, the revenue from state-owned enterprises was nearly 690 trillion VND, equivalent to 50% of the plan.Representatives from businesses and associations lauded efforts by the Government and the PM in instructing ministries, agencies and localities to drastically implement policies and solutions in the new situation, helping to untangle knots for enterprises in a timely fashion./.