Politics

Vietnam, Laos deepen cooperation, concretise strategic cohesion

The two PMs reaffirmed that both Parties and States consistently attach the highest priority to consolidating and nurturing the great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion between Vietnam and Laos.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and his visiting Lao counterpart Sonexay Siphandone have talks in Hanoi on June 7 (Photo: VNA)
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and his visiting Lao counterpart Sonexay Siphandone have talks in Hanoi on June 7 (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and his visiting Lao counterpart Sonexay Siphandone held talks in Hanoi on June 7, during which they sought measures to further elevate bilateral ties to a new height and specify the “strategic cohesion” dimension in the Vietnam-Laos relations.

The two PMs reaffirmed that both Parties and States consistently attach the highest priority to consolidating and nurturing the great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion between Vietnam and Laos.
They expressed satisfaction that bilateral relations have continued to develop positively, becoming increasingly substantive and effective across all fields.

High-level exchanges and contacts have been maintained regularly, bilateral cooperation mechanisms have been implemented effectively, while defence-security cooperation, foreign affairs coordination and collaboration at regional and international forums have been further strengthened.

In particular, Vietnamese investment in Laos reached approximately 582 million USD in the first quarter of 2026, more than 4.2 times higher than the same period last year, bringing Vietnam’s cumulative investment in Laos to around 6.6 billion USD across 289 projects.

To elevate bilateral ties to a new level and further concretise the content of Vietnam–Laos strategic cohesion at bilateral, sub-regional and regional levels, the two sides agreed to maintain effective high-level exchanges and contacts, fully implement high-level agreements and the outcomes of the 48th meeting of the Vietnam–Laos Intergovernmental Committee, and effectively realise the bilateral cooperation agreement for 2026–2030.

They also agreed to coordinate closely in organising activities marking the 65th anniversary of diplomatic relations and the 50th anniversary of the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in 2027.

They also agreed to effectively implement signed economic agreements, study mechanisms and policies suited to the special nature of Vietnam–Laos relations, create a favourable and transparent business environment for enterprises, and work towards raising bilateral trade to 10 billion USD by 2030.

Following the talks, the two PMs witnessed the exchange of four cooperation documents in the fields of transport, education, finance, and ethnic and religious affairs./.

VNA
#Prime Minister Le Minh Hung #PM Sonexay Siphandone #Laos #Vietnam-Laos relations Laos
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