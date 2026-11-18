Manila (VNA) – President of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) Tran Thanh Man met with Speaker of the House of Representatives of the Philippines and President of the 47th General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA-47) Faustino “Bojie” G. Dy III in Manila, the Philippines on November 18 within the AIPA-47 framework.

NA President Man lauded the Philippines’ ASEAN and AIPA 2026 chairmanship, including the Speaker’s contribution, believing that AIPA-47 will be a success.

He said the May 31-June 1 state visit by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, which lifted ties to an Enhanced Strategic Partnership, has opened a deeper and more substantive cooperation phase across various sectors.

With complementary economies, especially in agriculture, rice trade, technology, energy and tourism, he said he wants the Vietnamese NA and the Philippine Congress to jointly monitor the delivery of high-level commitments.

At the meeting (Photo: VNA)

On parliamentary work, NA President Man called for regular delegation exchanges, high-level contacts, sharing of legislative and oversight experience and lawmaker exchanges; tighter coordination in legal environment to push two-way trade above 10 billion USD on a balanced and sustainable basis. He also suggested stronger collaboration in technology, innovation, digital transformation, energy, infrastructure, education, workforce training, people-to-people ties and local connectivity.

Both sides agreed to boost bilateral parliamentary cooperation as well as coordination in multilateral inter-parliamentary forums. On global and regional issues of shared concern, they pledged to maintain ASEAN’s common stance on the East Sea issue and make active, responsible contributions to developing an effective and substantive Code of Conduct in the East Sea (COC), in line with international law and the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS). Both sides also agreed to work together to protect the marine environment and fishermen.

The top Vietnamese legislator invited Speaker Faustino “Bojie” G. Dy III to pay an official visit to Vietnam at a suitable time. The latter accepted it with pleasure./.