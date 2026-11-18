Hanoi (VNS/VNA) - The Italian Embassy in Hanoi is presenting the 11th Italian Cuisine Week in Vietnam from November 17 to 28, as part of an annual global initiative celebrating Italy’s rich culinary heritage and highlighting its contribution to international discussions on nutrition, health and sustainable development.



Launched in 2016 by Italy’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the Week of Italian Cuisine in the World is an annual global initiative showcasing the country’s culinary excellence and deep cultural roots.



This year’s theme, 'Italian Cuisine: UNESCO Heritage – Excellence from Territories and Value Chains', celebrates the recognition of Italian cuisine as intangible cultural heritage. It highlights the role of Italy’s regions as the foundation of its culinary system and a gateway to exploring the country’s rich cultural diversity, reflecting the close ties between communities, traditions and local produce.



Activities in Hanoi will showcase Italy’s agri-food model as a heritage shaped by the knowledge, traditions and identities of its regions, while highlighting the links between food, sustainable development and biodiversity.



The programme will place particular emphasis on agricultural and food supply chains, food processing, product quality and the protection of geographical indications. It will also demonstrate how Italy combines tradition with technological innovation to maintain product quality and improve efficiency throughout the value chain.



The feature 'CIAO ITALIA! – A Taste of Excellence' will showcase Italian food and agricultural products at GO! Thang Long supermarket, and a workshop on Italian olive oil, its traditions, nutritional properties and health benefits will be held at Casa Italia in Hanoi.



A seminar on food safety will examine regulatory frameworks, inspection systems and product traceability in Italy, the EU and Vietnam, while another event, 'Protecting Origin, Driving Growth', will promote bilateral cooperation on geographical indications and include the signing of a work plan between Italy’s ICQRF and Vietnam’s Intellectual Property Office.



The programme will also include the Italian Wine Festival 2026, organised by the Italian Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam./.



VNA